Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus among nominees for Hall of Fame
Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus among nominees for Hall of Fame
NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
2023 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Preview
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
World of Outlaws Kyle Larson wins Attica.jpg
Kyle Larson wins Brad Doty Classic as Eldora Million, Kings Royal week begins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsam_230712.jpg
PGA Tour-PIF subcommittee hearing analysis
nbc_golf_gt_playerreactions_230712.jpg
Lynch: Golfers 'suspicious' of PGA Tour-LIV deal

Dallas Goedert says Jalen Hurts is a Top 2 QB

  
Published July 12, 2023 03:09 PM

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert doesn’t think Jalen Hurts gets enough recognition as one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

Asked about ranking quarterbacks, Goedert said that only Patrick Mahomes compares with what Hurts does for his team.

“I think Jalen has to be at the top,” Goedert said on Pardon My Take . “I think he should be top three, top two. It’s hard to take anything away from Patrick. You go down the list and there’s probably 10 quarterbacks that could be in the Top 5, depends on what fan base you are. But personally speaking, Jalen is Top 2.”

Goedert might have a slight bias after playing with Hurts for the last three years, but the Eagles certainly think they have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, one who at age 24 ought to be at or near the top of the league for many years to come.