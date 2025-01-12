Dallas Goedert stretches Eagles lead to 16-3

After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, the Eagles offense lost its way for the second quarter and most of the third but things got back on track after the Packers scored their first points of the day.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts beat a heavy blitz by hitting tight end Dallas Goedert with a short pass that he turned into a 24-yard touchdown by using a pair of stiff-arms to plow his way into the end zone. Kicker Jake Elliott missed the extra point, so it’s 16-3 Eagles with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

Hurts hit wide receiver DeVonta Smith with two passes for 33 yards to set up the scoring play. He’s now 9-of-16 for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers will now have to rally and they’ll have to do it without the injured left guard Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Romeo Doubs.