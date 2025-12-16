Dallas Renegades coach Bob Stoops retires

Bob Stoops, head coach of the UFL’s Dallas Renegades, has announced his retirement from coaching.

In 2020, Stoops became head coach of the Dallas Renegades of the XFL, which folded during its first season. The team was renamed the Arlington Renegades when the XFL returned in 2023. The franchise remained in place, with Stoops staying as the coach, after a merger with the UFL. Earlier this year, the “Dallas Renegades” name was restored. The Renegades won the XFL championship in 2023.

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve made the decision to retire from coaching and step away from the game of football,” Stoops said in a press release. “Coaching has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and closing this chapter comes with lots of gratitude. . . . While it’s the right time for me to step aside, be with family, and embrace the next chapter of my life, I do so with deep appreciation and full confidence in the bright future of the UFL. This league is on the rise, and I’ll remain its biggest supporter.”

Stoops, 65, was the head coach at Oklahoma from 1999 through 2016. He returned in 2020 as interim head coach. The Sooners won the national championship in 2000.

The UFL said it will announce a new coach for the Renegades in the near future. The 2026 season is due to begin on March 27.