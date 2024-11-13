Dalton Kincaid, Spencer Brown will not participate on Wednesday

Having already ruled out receiver Keon Coleman, the Bills won’t have a couple of other key players on the field as they begin their practice week.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his press conference that tight end Dalton Kincaid and right tackle Spencer Brown will not participate on Wednesday.

Kincaid is dealing with a knee injury while Brown has an ankle injury.

Receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) is also slated to be a limited participant in the day’s session.

Linebacker Matt Milano, who’s returning from injured reserve, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs but will participate in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

The Bills are slated to hold a walk-through instead of a full practice and will release their full injury report later in the day.