Dalvin Cook deal protects Jets against potential suspension

The Jets did not hesitate to sign running back Dalvin Cook despite a pending domestic violence lawsuit that could, in theory, trigger a suspension during the 2023 season. But the Jets did structure the one-year deal in a way that gives them multiple significant forms of protection against a potential suspension.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the deal ties a total of $5.92 million to Cook not being on the reserve/suspended list.

The contract has no signing bonus. Cook gets a guaranteed base salary of $1.08 million.

The contract also includes $1.2 million in per-game active roster bonuses. Cook gets $70,588.24 for each game during which he is on the game-day, 46-man roster.

Then, the deal ties $4.72 million to Cook being on the 53-man roster, active or inactive, or the injured reserve list or the reserve/physically unable to perform list. It’s paid out in 18 installments, at $277,647.06 per week. (The reference to Cook being on the PUP list apparently accounts for the possibility that he won’t pass a physical before the roster is reduced to 53 players on August 29.)

The $4.72 million is guaranteed in the event Cook’s contract is terminated, simulating the termination pay protection Cook (as a vested veteran) would have for base salary, if terminated after Week 1. (That would void if he’s suspended.)

This means that, if Cook should be suspended during the season, the Jets will avoid not only his weekly base salary ($60,000) but another $348,235.30 per week. That’s a total of $408,235.30 that the Jets will save during each week of any potential suspension.

It adds up to a base package of $7 million.

The incentives consist of a $400,000 payment for 1,250 yards rushing and another $400,000 for 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

Also, if Cook has 1,250 yards from scrimmage, Cook gets $205,000 for each postseason win, up to $820,000.

So the maximum compensation to Cook can be $8.62 million. To get there, he needs to have 1,250 yards rushing, 1,500 total yards from scrimmage, and the Jets must win the Super Bowl. He also needs to be on the active roster every week of the regular season.