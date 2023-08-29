Dalvin Cook: Jets’ Super Bowl hopes are “very realistic”

Running back Dalvin Cook’s decision to sign with the Jets in August continued an offseason that has lifted expectations for the team as high as Cook was on Monday afternoon.

Cook went to the top of the Empire State Building to see the view from one of New York’s iconic spots and he spent some time talking about his hopes of adding to local lore during the 2023 season. The addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers started buzz about the Jets making a run at a Super Bowl and Cook’s arrival has only fanned those flames over the last couple of weeks.

Cook didn’t shy away from those expectations when asked if they were realistic during his trip to the clouds.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Cook said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “Obviously you look at the roster, you look at the people we’ve added and the things that we already had, just combining that in one, and I think it’s something to be excited about. We just gotta go out there and do our part. . . . That’s why I came, that’s why I’m here, to help any way I can to get to where we need to go, and that’s holding up the trophy, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The AFC is filled with teams that will be looking to play King Kong to the Jets’ Empire State Building-sized hopes this season and the first of them will roll into town in less than two weeks. The Jets face the Bills on the first Monday night of the season and it’s a safe bet that a fair number of those watching will use those results to either affirm or impeach Cook’s view on his new team’s chances this season.