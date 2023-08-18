Dalvin Cook on Aaron Rodgers: I couldn’t be on other side anymore

While discussing his decision to sign with the Jets, running back Dalvin Cook shared his belief that the team “can be something special” in 2023 and there’s one big reason why people feel that way about a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010.

Aaron Rodgers is now their quarterback and Cook has had a front row seat for many Rodgers performances over the last six years. Cook played for the Vikings and Rodgers played for the Packers, which meant their teams faced off twice a year and Cook said at a Thursday press conference that he “couldn’t be on the other side anymore” when asked about what Rodgers’ presence meant to his decision to join the Jets.

“He doesn’t have to recruit; his game recruits itself,” Cook said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Aaron is Aaron. If you don’t want to be part of something like that, I don’t know what you want in football.”

The move for Rodgers made the Jets’ intentions for the near future clear as a bell and making a move for Cook only makes the expectations for the coming season higher, which means that eyeballs are going to be on the Jets long after their summer run on HBO comes to an end.