Dalvin Cook “on his way to 100 percent recovery” from shoulder surgery

  
Published April 3, 2023 11:12 AM
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook underwent shoulder surgery on Feb. 14.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media provided an update on Cook’s rehab Monday and reports that the four-time Pro Bowler’s “shoulder is much more stable than it had been and he is on his way to 100 percent recovery.”

Cook has a history of shoulder issues dating to college, and the operation was to repair an injury to the shoulder from 2019. Cook also appeared on injury reports with a shoulder injury in 2021 and 2022.

He still appeared in every game for the Vikings in 2022, rushing for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season. It was his fourth consecutive season with at least 1,100 rushing yards.

Cook is signed through 2025 and is set to make a base salary of $10.4 million with a cap hit of $14.1 million in 2023.