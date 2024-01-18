Dalvin Cook ready for whatever role the Ravens have planned for him

The Ravens waived running back Melvin Gordon on Wednesday, replacing him with Dalvin Cook on the active roster. Cook, who spent two weeks on the practice squad, will join Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the running back rotation this week.

“I’m not looking forward to a role or anything,” Cook said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “They call the No. 31, I’m going to be out. So, whatever my role is, whatever they call upon me, they’ll get 1000 percent out of Dalvin.”

The Jets waived Cook before their regulars-season finale, allowing him a chance to join a playoff team. He picked the Ravens for what he deemed his best chance to win a Super Bowl.

Edwards rushed for 810 yards — second only to quarterback Lamar Jackson — and 13 touchdowns on 198 carries, and Hill added 387 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries. Keaton Mitchell was the team’s second-leading running back before his season-ending injury.

That prompted the Ravens’ interest in Cook, who averaged 111 scrimmage yards per game from 2019-22.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last week he views Cook as a “potentially very valuable weapon.”

Cook is ready for whatever.

“Justice, Gus, everybody in that room are great people, man,” Cook said, via the team website. “I’m just looking to come add who Dalvin Cook is, just a little flavor to it.

“Those guys have been productive all year. You have to give credit to those guys. They’ve been grinding all year, but I’m just looking to come add a little flavor, add a couple more plays to help this organization win.”

Cook’s No. 31 is the same number worn by Ring of Honor member Jamal Lewis, the team’s all-time career rushing leader. Cook said he asked Lewis for his blessing to wear the number.