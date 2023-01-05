 Skip navigation
Damar Hamlin able to communicate in writing, asked doctors who won on Monday

  
Published January 5, 2023 09:07 AM
Former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the injury to Damar Hamlin from the perspective of his position in the broadcast booth.

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center updated the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a video conference on Thursday and said that Hamlin has made “substantial improvement ” since suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday’s game against the Bengals.

One sign of that improvement involves his neurological functioning. A statement from the Bills earlier in the day said that doctors felt Hamlin’s neurological functioning is intact and the doctors who spoke to reporters on Thursday afternoon gave an example of that.

Hamlin cannot speak because he is still intubated, but he is able to follow commands and write to doctors to respond to questions. He has also asked some questions, including a query about whether the Bills won the game against the Bengals.

“Yes, you won the game of life,” was the response.

Doctors said that the quick response of the Bills training staff and the other medical personnel on hand at Paycor Stadium are to thank for Hamlin’s condition because the administration of CPR and other lifesaving maneuvers made a positive outcome possible.

The doctors stressed that there is still a lot of steps left in Hamlin’s recovery, but the ones he has taken already will make a lot of people feel a lot better than they have over the last few days.