Damar Hamlin felt “roller coaster of emotions” at practice, says he’s “a little scared”

Bills safety Damar Hamlin practiced in pads today for the first time since going into cardiac arrest on the field during a game last season, and he said afterward that he had gone through a “roller coaster of emotions.”

Hamlin said his first day in pads was tough, and he admitted that he felt some fear about it, but he also said he thinks he has a higher purpose of using the platform of being an NFL player to spread awareness of the importance of learning CPR and the importance of having defibrillators available at all sporting events.

“In football, you can’t hit that field with no hesitation,” Hamlin said. “You’re putting yourself in more danger by doing that. I made the choice to play, but I’m processing a thousand emotions. I’m not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there. But like I say, my strength is rooted in my faith, and my faith is stronger than any fear. That’s what I want to preach up here, and that’s the message I want to spread on to the world. As long as your faith is stronger than your fear, you can get through anything. So that’s what I’m living by right now.”

Hamlin said he feels incredibly grateful to be back on the field.

“I’m just thankful,” Hamlin said. “I’m just blessed to be able to do what I wanted to do as a kid.”