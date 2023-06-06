Damar Hamlin fully participates in Bills practice

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has taken another significant step on his path back to playing in an NFL game.

Hamlin was a full participant in Tuesday’s OTA practice session, which General Manager Brandon Beane said “was really important for him” as he continues to make his way back from going into cardiac arrest while making a tackle during a game late in the 2022 season.

“He’s worked really hard on the mental side of this. Physically, he’s all cleared but this is a real deal from a mental standpoint after you’ve been to where he was,” Beane said.

Beane said the team will “continue to ramp him up” during next week’s mandatory minicamp and said that the next “big hurdle” for Hamlin will come in training camp when the pads come on. Hamlin will have to make his first tackle since that night in Cincinnati and that’s part of the mental recovery that Beane discussed with reporters on Tuesday.