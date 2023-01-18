 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Damar Hamlin is visiting the Bills' facility "almost daily"

  
Published January 18, 2023 08:54 AM
Only sixteen days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday night game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make amazing progress.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Hamlin is visiting the team’s facility “almost daily .”

“It’s limited, just overall,” McDermott said regarding Hamlin’s activities. “But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here.”

Hamlin isn’t attending meetings. McDermott said Hamlin is “dipping his toe back in here and you know, getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

After visiting the team on Saturday, Hamlin didn’t attend last Sunday’s playoff game against the Dolphins. It remains to be seen whether Hamlin will be present for this Sunday’s postseason showdown with the Bengals.