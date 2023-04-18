 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Damar Hamlin: Last year’s event was life-changing, but not the end of my story

  
Published April 18, 2023 10:09 AM
nbc_pft_billsdraft_230417
April 17, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why it’s vital for the Bills to go all-in on a “playmaker” in the 2023 NFL Draft to support Josh Allen.

Shortly after Bills General Manager Brandon Beane announced that safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared to return to action after last year’s on-field cardiac arrest, Hamlin took the podium for a press conference of his own.

Hamlin confirmed that he has been given the green light to resume his football career by doctors and that he will be doing so this season.

“This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story,” Hamlin said. “I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL.”

Hamlin confirmed that he was diagnosed with Commotio Cordis, which is usually caused by someone getting hit in the chest at the wrong moment in their heart rhythm. The quick response to Hamlin’s collapse by medical personnel in Cincinnati saved his life and Hamlin said he will continue to be an advocate for CPR training and defibrillator availability.

Hamlin said that there is a lot of work to do physically and mentally to prepare for getting back on the field, but added that he likes his chances of doing so given odds that he’s already beaten in his life.