Reports: Colts, Daniel Jones still working toward long-term deal

  
Published March 10, 2026

Indianapolis has locked up receiver Alec Pierce with a long-term deal.

Will Daniel Jones be next?

Though the Colts gave themselves the right to match any offer Jones receives on the open market with the transition tag, multiple reporters on the team’s beat noted on Tuesday afternoon that Indianapolis is still working toward striking a long-term deal with the quarterback.

Jones, who turns 29 in May, is currently set to make $37.833 million if he plays on the transition tag in 2026, which would be a one-year contract. Jones is also free to explore the open market for any deal from a quarterback-needy team. But the Colts have the right of first refusal to match it.

Jones is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in early December.

Prior to his injury, Jones completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games.

Jones has never started every game in a season — though he was healthy for all of the Giants’ 2022, the club rested him for Week 18 with a postseason berth already locked up. But aside from that year, Jones has started 12, 14, 11, six, 10, and 13 games each season of his career.