Damien Harris announces his retirement from the NFL

Running back Damien Harris announced his retirement Monday.

“For the past 20 years, playing the game of football has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Harris wrote on social media. “Getting to represent the name on the back of my jersey on and off the field, getting to compete at the highest level with and against the best competitors while winning championships and being coached by the two greatest head coaches of all time in Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are all just a small part of what God has done in my life with the game of football.

“The people I’ve met, the places I’ve been and will go on to go, the experiences and memories I’ve made, the impact I’ve been able to make to this point, these are the things that mean the most to me. Gratitude is defined as ‘the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.’ Today I am grateful I have found strength to walk away from the game I love so much.”

Harris, 27, spent last season with the Bills and had 23 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown before a season-ending neck injury in Week 6.

The Patriots made Harris a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, and he spent four years in New England.

He ended his career with 472 carries for 2,188 yards and 21 touchdowns.