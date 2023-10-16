Damien Harris in concussion protocol, has neck sprain

Bills running back Damien Harris was released from a Buffalo hospital on Monday and head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on his condition at a press conference later in the day.

Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance after a collision during a run in the second quarter. He was able to move his arms and legs and was taken to be evaluated for a neck injury.

On Monday, McDermott said that Harris has a neck sprain and is in the league’s concussion protocol. McDermott added that Harris seems to be in good spirits while resting at home following his departure from the hospital.

Harris has 23 carries for 94 yards, two catches for 16 yards and a rushing touchdown this season.