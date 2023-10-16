Damien Harris out with neck injury, has movement in arms and legs

The Bills shared an update on Damien Harris just before halftime, noting that the running back has a neck injury and has movement in his arms and legs.

Harris was taken off the field on a backboard in an ambulance to be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The running back went down and initially did not move after being tackled by Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard run with 3:15 left in the second quarter. It was Harris’ first carry of the game.

Harris gave a thumbs up as he was being placed into the ambulance.

The Giants lead the Bills 6-0 at halftime of Sunday Night Football.