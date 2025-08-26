 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell admits it’s “concerning” that the Lions did not play well in the preseason

  
August 26, 2025

The Lions did not play well in the preseason, finishing 1-3 and getting outscored by 46 points. And while the Lions weren’t playing most of their top players, head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged that he doesn’t feel great about the way his team played in the exhibition games.

Campbell said that he thinks from watching the Lions in practice that they’re poised to be a good team in 2025, but he would have liked to see more proof of that under game conditions.

“The practices look really good, but all four of these games have not been good,” Campbell said. “That’s an issue. Because all of a sudden the lights are on and we’re in real games, and the coach isn’t behind you, and there’s no scripts. That’s a little bit concerning.”

If the Lions play the way they’re expected to play when the real games start, the preseason will quickly become a distant memory. But right now, Campbell has some concerns.