Dan Campbell: Browns have the best defense the Lions have played to date

The Lions’ offense turned in an impressive performance on Monday night in Baltimore, but Lions coach Dan Campbell says they’ll need to be even better on Sunday.

With the Browns coming to town after shutting down the Packers on Sunday, Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket that Detroit’s offense hasn’t faced a defense as good as Cleveland’s yet.

“You see what they did to Green Bay,” Campbell said. “This defense is for real. This will probably be the best defense we’ve faced to date.”

Campbell said the Lions won’t spend any time celebrating their big win against the Ravens.

“As hard as some of these short weeks can be, it actually helps because you can’t look back. You have no choice. You don’t have time to look back. You have to get on to the next opponent because we lose a day,” Campbell said.

The Lions are 8.5-point favorites, but Campbell says his players are well aware of the challenge they face on Sunday.

“What matters is what’s right in front of you,” Campbell said. “These guys know what Cleveland is capable of.”