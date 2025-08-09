 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell gives positive update on Morice Norris

  
Published August 8, 2025 10:33 PM

Lions safety Morice Norris was transported to an Atlanta hospital Friday night after taking a knee to the head. Lions coach Dan Campbell offered an update after the game was suspended, with the final 14:50 unplayed.

“Obviously thoughts and prayers with Mo Norris,” Campbell said. “We got some positive information on him when he [arrived] at the hospital. I’ll have to just leave it like that. When something like that happens, it puts things in perspective. We’re just praying for Mo.”

Campbell then expounded on the positive news.

“He’s breathing. He’s talking. It’s good. He’s got some movement,” Campbell said. “Now, they’re running more tests.”

Norris was trying to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter on the first play of the fourth quarter when Carter’s knee inadvertently hit Norris’ head. Norris immediately went limp.

Medical personnel worked on Norris for 20 minutes before he was loaded into an ambulance that was driven out to midfield.

“It’s an eye-opener,” Campbell said. “It hits. It hits a little different. It puts things in perspective. Man, it’s a violent game, and we love it, but when something like this happens, the silver lining is, man, the brotherhood. To see all those guys, from that team, our team, kind of come together and everybody thinking about another player means a lot.”

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and held the ball. The players eventually gathered in a circle, held hands and bowed their heads. Finally, with 6:31 remaining, officials called the game, something both head coaches already had agreed to do.

“Though that was the right thing to do,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.

Campbell said Norris’ mother is at the hospital with him, and some members of the staff will stay behind until Norris is ready to go home.