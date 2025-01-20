Dan Campbell: If we’d brought our B game, we would have had a chance to win

Officially, the Commanders beat the Lions on Saturday night. Unofficially, the Lions believe they beat themselves.

“Credit Washington, they did what they needed to do and they played a good game, but a little bit for us, when you feel like, ‘You’ve got to bring your A game,’ I think if we bring our B game, we’ve got a chance to win that game,” Campbell told reporters on Monday. “And we didn’t bring that.”

It’s unclear what grade Campbell would have given his team for Saturday night. But it clearly was something less than B.

The Lions outgained the Commanders. But five turnovers from the Lions became the death knell and/or the basis for a Bart Simpson-style F-minus.

It’s unknown whether the Commanders will perceive the remark as a slight. It is known that the Commanders and Lions will play in the 2025 regular season.