Dan Campbell: It would be “ridiculous” for Aaron Glenn not to get a head-coaching job

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been named as a potential candidate for most of the NFL’s head-coaching vacancies, and his boss thinks it’s past time for Glenn to get a new job.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said today that Glenn is the ideal candidate for any team that needs a coach.

“Aaron Glenn is as good a coach as you’re going to find, he’s an even better human being,” Campbell said. “If nobody wants him I’ll take him again, I can tell you that right now, but the thought of going through another cycle and he’s not somebody’s head coach is ridiculous. This guy’s as good as they come. He can do it all. He understands how to manage a game. He understands offense, defense, special teams. He knows how to communicate. He understands discipline of players. And he’s motivated, he’s inspiring. I don’t want to lose him, but I also root for the guy because I think he’s a hell of a coach.”

Glenn is in his fourth year as the Lions’ defensive coordinator and has been a big part of their turnaround. Campbell wants him back for Year Five. But doesn’t think he should be.