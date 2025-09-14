 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: Lions are going to win this game, we have to

  
Published September 14, 2025 05:02 AM

Lions coach Dan Campbell is thinking only about beating his former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, today.

Asked about Johnson, who was Campbell’s assistant for four years before getting hired as the Bears’ head coach, Campbell made clear that he fully expects his Lions to beat Johnson’s Bears today.

“Ben’s my friend. He’s always going to be my friend. But nothing about that’s going to change,” Campbell said, via the Detroit News. “We’re going in, getting ready to play Chicago. We’re going to win this game. We have to.”

It’s a big game for both head coaches: Johnson blundered the clock management in his head-coaching debut in a Monday night loss to the Vikings, and another loss would drop the Bears to 0-2 and raise questions about whether Johnson is made more for being an Xs and Os coordinator than a head coach.

But for Campbell’s Lions, an 0-2 start would be even more disappointing. They entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, and starting the season with back-to-back losses against division rivals would make the Lions the NFL’s most disappointing team through two weeks.

Campbell is right that the Lions have to win. Whether he’s right that they’re going to win, we’ll find out in a few hours.