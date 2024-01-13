Dan Campbell: Lions’ electric crowd will be unlike anything you’ve seen on Sunday night

Detroit fans have been waiting three decades to get a home playoff game, and they’re going to release a lot of pent-up energy on Sunday night against the Rams.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he’s expecting Lions fans to show out like never before, with a crowd presence that will prove to be an advantage for the home team.

“Three years ago, thinking about what this was going to be like and what it could be like, and now it’s here,” Campbell said. ":So I know exactly what it’s going to look like. I’ve seen it in my head. It’s going to be different than anybody’s seen. I think this is going to be one of the most electric environments, atmospheres that you’re going to find, and I think it’s going to be an advantage.”

At the same time, Campbell emphasized that for himself and his players, they need to approach this week the same way they’ve approached every week during the regular season. The Lions will handle business as they normally do, even as they expect their crowd to bring something special to the playoff atmosphere.