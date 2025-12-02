Dan Campbell: Lions’ margin for error is small, but it’s doable, we can do it

The Lions are on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture, 1.5 games behind the 49ers for the final playoff spot. But Lions head coach Dan Campbell says it’s not time to panic.

Campbell said the 7-5 Lions are still capable of reaching the playoffs, as long as they don’t beat themselves.

“It takes every guy that we have doing their job,” Campbell said. “The margin for error is small, but it’s doable. We can do it. We’ve got to eliminate the things that keep us from winning before we can win the game. Before you start battling against the opponent you’ve got to stop battling against yourself.”

For the first time all season, the betting odds now say the Lions are more likely than not to miss the playoffs. Campbell isn’t losing confidence, but it’s fair to say that if the Lions don’t beat the Cowboys on Thursday night, it will be hard to have any confidence in Detroit’s ability to get to the postseason.

“I know this: We’ve got to win this one,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to win this one.”