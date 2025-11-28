NFL Playoff Picture 2025: Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 13

The two No. 1 seeds from last season, the Lions and Chiefs, both lost on Thanksgiving, putting their chances of making the playoffs in jeopardy. Here’s how the playoff picture looks after the first two Thanksgiving games in Week 13:

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. 1. Patriots (10-2) Lead the AFC East.

2. Broncos (9-2) Lead the AFC West.

3. Colts (8-3) Lead the AFC South, but Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs hurts.

4. Ravens (6-5) Own the AFC North tiebreaker over the Steelers thanks to a better division record.

WILD CARDS

5. Chargers (7-4) Own the tiebreaker over the Jaguars and Bills based on a better AFC record.

6. Jaguars (7-4) Own the tiebreaker over the Bills based on a better AFC record.

7. Bills (7-4) Currently own the final AFC playoff spot.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Steelers (6-5) Have the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Texans and the conference record tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

9. Texans (6-5) Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

10. Chiefs (6-6) A big loss in Big D.

11. Dolphins (4-7) Best of the bad teams in the AFC

12. Bengals (3-8) Joe Burrow’s injury didn’t doom the season as much as an awful defense did.

13. Browns (3-8) Won with Shedeur Sanders’ first start.

14. Raiders (2-9) An ugly loss to the Browns.

15. Jets (2-9) Tyrod Taylor is the new starter, but the result was the same.

16. Titans (1-10) Worst team in the NFL.

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Rams (9-2) The Super Bowl favorites.

2. Eagles (8-3) Defending champions suffered a bad loss in Dallas.

3. Bears (8-3) Still lead the NFC North.

4. Buccaneers (6-5) Still lead the NFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Seahawks (8-3) First place in the wild card race.

6. Packers (8-3-1) Swept the Lions.

7. 49ers (8-4) Win on Monday night kept them in wild card position.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Lions (7-5) Getting swept by the Packers hurts.

9. Cowboys (6-5-1) Stayed alive with a win over the Chiefs.

10. Panthers (6-6) Loss on Monday night hurt, but they’re only half a game behind in the NFC South.

11. Falcons (4-7) Beat the Saints, but don’t have much hope of catching up in the NFC South.

12. Vikings (4-7) Last place in the NFC North.

13. Cardinals (3-8) Lost a tough one to the Jaguars.

14. Commanders (3-8) Perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team.

15. Saints (2-9) A long rebuild ahead.

16. Giants (2-10) Mathematically eliminated.