 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL Playoff Picture 2025: Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 13

  
Published November 27, 2025 07:57 PM

The two No. 1 seeds from last season, the Lions and Chiefs, both lost on Thanksgiving, putting their chances of making the playoffs in jeopardy. Here’s how the playoff picture looks after the first two Thanksgiving games in Week 13:

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. 1. Patriots (10-2) Lead the AFC East.

2. Broncos (9-2) Lead the AFC West.

3. Colts (8-3) Lead the AFC South, but Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs hurts.

4. Ravens (6-5) Own the AFC North tiebreaker over the Steelers thanks to a better division record.

WILD CARDS

5. Chargers (7-4) Own the tiebreaker over the Jaguars and Bills based on a better AFC record.

6. Jaguars (7-4) Own the tiebreaker over the Bills based on a better AFC record.

7. Bills (7-4) Currently own the final AFC playoff spot.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Steelers (6-5) Have the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Texans and the conference record tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

9. Texans (6-5) Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

10. Chiefs (6-6) A big loss in Big D.

11. Dolphins (4-7) Best of the bad teams in the AFC

12. Bengals (3-8) Joe Burrow’s injury didn’t doom the season as much as an awful defense did.

13. Browns (3-8) Won with Shedeur Sanders’ first start.

14. Raiders (2-9) An ugly loss to the Browns.

15. Jets (2-9) Tyrod Taylor is the new starter, but the result was the same.

16. Titans (1-10) Worst team in the NFL.

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Rams (9-2) The Super Bowl favorites.

2. Eagles (8-3) Defending champions suffered a bad loss in Dallas.

3. Bears (8-3) Still lead the NFC North.

4. Buccaneers (6-5) Still lead the NFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Seahawks (8-3) First place in the wild card race.

6. Packers (8-3-1) Swept the Lions.

7. 49ers (8-4) Win on Monday night kept them in wild card position.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Lions (7-5) Getting swept by the Packers hurts.

9. Cowboys (6-5-1) Stayed alive with a win over the Chiefs.

10. Panthers (6-6) Loss on Monday night hurt, but they’re only half a game behind in the NFC South.

11. Falcons (4-7) Beat the Saints, but don’t have much hope of catching up in the NFC South.

12. Vikings (4-7) Last place in the NFC North.

13. Cardinals (3-8) Lost a tough one to the Jaguars.

14. Commanders (3-8) Perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team.

15. Saints (2-9) A long rebuild ahead.

16. Giants (2-10) Mathematically eliminated.