Dan Campbell: Looks like a thigh bruise for David Montgomery

The Lions lost running back David Montgomery to an injury on their way to losing to the Seahawks in overtime on Sunday.

Montgomery took a cart to the locker room early in the fourth quarter. Montgomery had an ice pack on his leg and head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that is a thigh injury for the running back.

“It looks like a thigh bruise. I’ll know more tomorrow,” Campbell said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.

Montgomery had 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown in his first home game as a Lion. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs had seven carries for 17 yards and seven catches for 39 yards in the 37-31 loss.