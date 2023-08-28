Dan Campbell: Nate Sudfeld seeking second opinion after suffering knee injury

Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld was carted off the field during Detroit’s preseason finale against Carolina and it sounds like he has suffered a major knee injury.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked in his Monday press conference if Sudfeld had torn his ACL and declined to confirm that, saying Sudfeld was seeking a second opinion. But Campbell did sound as if Sudfeld is out with a long-term injury when asked about his level of concern for the quarterback.

“Well here’s the deal with Nate — it’s awful. And I hate that for him,” Campbell said. “That’s tough, because Nate’s given us everything he’s had. He came in last year and brought something to us. Somebody we were very comfortable with, enough to sign him back. So I hate that, if that’s the way it goes here.”

Sudfeld signed with the Lions last August after spending the preseason with the 49ers. He was Jared Goff’s backup for 2022, appearing in two games. He then re-signed with the club in March.

Detroit recently signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who will presumably take over as the club’s No. 2 QB.

“I also have a lot of faith in Teddy,” Campbell said. “He’s gotten better and better every practice, every week. So, I feel pretty good.”

Detroit also has rookie Hendon Hooker at quarterback, though he’s expected to have a “redshirt” year after suffering an ACL tear late in his final collegiate season at Tennessee.