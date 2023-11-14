Dan Campbell on fourth down plays: Just wear a diaper and be ready to roll

Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered some advice on Tuesday to people who get nervous when he decides to go for it on fourth down during games.

Campbell made that call five times during Sunday’s 41-38 win over the Chargers and the Lions converted four of them, including a fourth-and-two from the Chargers’ 26-yard-line with 1:47 left in the game. Passing on a field goal in that spot isn’t for everyone and, during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell was asked to give some advice to those whose constitutions aren’t up for the same kind of risks that Campbell welcomes during games.

“Here’s what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games,” Campbell said. “I’ll give them an alert and say, ‘Put them on and be ready to roll.’”

It’s not a bad suggestion given how messy things could have gotten for the Lions if they hadn’t converted those plays against the Chargers. Given how often Campbell’s aggressiveness has paid off this season, there’s not much chance he’s going to change courses so stores in the Detroit area might want to be sure they’re keeping the diaper aisles fully stocked.