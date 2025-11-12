 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell on keeping tush push legal: I’m a purist, it’s on everybody else to stop it

  
Published November 12, 2025 03:42 PM

The Lions voted against banning the tush push this offseason, and head coach Dan Campbell says he’ll never vote to ban a play just because another team is doing it well.

Campbell said today that he feels strongly that physical plays should remain in the game of football, and as his team prepares to face the Eagles on Sunday, stopping the tush push is a job for the Lions’ defense, not for the league.

“I’m a purist,” Campbell said. “You take something else out of the game, then we’re taking the next thing out of the game, then we take another thing out of the game, and pretty soon we don’t have pads anymore. Then pretty soon it’s, we’re only playing 30 minutes. I don’t want to take it out of the game. It’s something a team’s got a niche, they’ve found something, they’re good at it, and it’s for everybody else to stop. It’s unique and it’s physical and more than anything I just don’t want to take anything else out of the game. I just want to leave the game alone. That’s me.”

Campbell’s defense will have its chance to stop the tush push on Sunday night.