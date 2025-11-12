Dan Campbell on keeping tush push legal: I’m a purist, it’s on everybody else to stop it

The Lions voted against banning the tush push this offseason, and head coach Dan Campbell says he’ll never vote to ban a play just because another team is doing it well.

Campbell said today that he feels strongly that physical plays should remain in the game of football, and as his team prepares to face the Eagles on Sunday, stopping the tush push is a job for the Lions’ defense, not for the league.

“I’m a purist,” Campbell said. “You take something else out of the game, then we’re taking the next thing out of the game, then we take another thing out of the game, and pretty soon we don’t have pads anymore. Then pretty soon it’s, we’re only playing 30 minutes. I don’t want to take it out of the game. It’s something a team’s got a niche, they’ve found something, they’re good at it, and it’s for everybody else to stop. It’s unique and it’s physical and more than anything I just don’t want to take anything else out of the game. I just want to leave the game alone. That’s me.”

Campbell’s defense will have its chance to stop the tush push on Sunday night.