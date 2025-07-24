 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
White House question to Harbaugh was 'fair to ask'
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Dan Campbell stops second straight Lions practice

  
Published July 24, 2025 02:23 PM

The Lions are getting feisty.

For two straight days, coach Dan Campbell had to stop practice due to excessive on-field exuberance.

Via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com, Campbell paused practice after “several scuffles” broke out.

Safety Brian Branch and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, per Pouncy, “went at it multiple times.”

Tuesday’s practice was stopped because the Lions were tackling while practicing in shorts.

They’ll be back on Friday. For the first time this year, they’ll be wearing pads.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this post indicated that practice was ended early. We misinterpreted “stopped” as “concluded” and not as “paused.” Per the team, it was paused.