Dan Campbell stops second straight Lions practice

The Lions are getting feisty.

For two straight days, coach Dan Campbell had to stop practice due to excessive on-field exuberance.

Via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com, Campbell paused practice after “several scuffles” broke out.

Safety Brian Branch and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, per Pouncy, “went at it multiple times.”

Tuesday’s practice was stopped because the Lions were tackling while practicing in shorts.

They’ll be back on Friday. For the first time this year, they’ll be wearing pads.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this post indicated that practice was ended early. We misinterpreted “stopped” as “concluded” and not as “paused.” Per the team, it was paused.