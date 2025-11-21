 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Sam LaPorta had back surgery, “very, very slim” chance he returns in 2025

  
Published November 21, 2025 12:38 PM

The Lions are unlikely to have one of their key offensive contributors for the rest of 2025.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed in his Friday press conference that Sam LaPorta had surgery on his back and is unlikely to return this year. But LaPorta should be OK in the future.

“He did have a procedure and he’s going to be out for a while — a while. I think we would be fortunate to have a chance to get him back for the rest of the season,” Campbell said, adding that the chance of LaPorta’s return is “very, very slim.”

“The good news is the procedure went really well,” Campbell added.

LaPorta caught 40 passes for 489 yards with three touchdowns in nine games this season, his third after Detroit . He was placed on injured reserve last week.