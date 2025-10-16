Dan Campbell says Lions players are motivated to avoid first losing streak in three years

The Lions haven’t lost back-to-back games since October of 2022. They need to beat the Buccaneers on Monday night to avoid their first losing streak in three years.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he has no concerns about whether his players will be dialed in on winning as they prepare this week, because that’s the character of the team they have.

“It’s our players,” Campbell said. “We’ve got a good group of guys that are competitive, they’re a resilient group, they know how to overcome adversity, they don’t like losing and they go back to work to fix the things that need to be fixed. We’ve got a couple things to clean up and we’re going to clean them up this week.”

Losing streaks were commonplace in Detroit for many years before Campbell arrived, but this is a different Lions team. With a very good opponent coming to town on Monday night, the Lions are 5.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers.