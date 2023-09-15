 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Taylor Decker "less than questionable" for Sunday

  
Published September 15, 2023 12:37 PM

It doesn’t sound like the Lions expect to have left tackle Taylor Decker in the lineup against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Decker remained in last Thursday’s game against the Chiefs after hurting his ankle, but he has not practiced at all this week due to the injury. Head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday that Decker is unlikely to play this weekend, but that they won’t officially rule him out of the lineup before seeing where he is on Saturday.

“I would say he’s a little less than questionable,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll just see where he’s at tomorrow.”

The Lions will release injury designations later on Friday and Decker seems destined for a doubtful tag.

Right tackle Penei Sewell moved to the left side when Decker was injured last season, but they’ve experimented with sliding right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai to that spot this week as well. Backup guard Graham Glasgow would likely start if Vaitai moves while Matt Nelson is the likely right tackle if Sewell flips sides.