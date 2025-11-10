 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell took over Lions’ play calling: “Let’s try something a little different”

  
November 9, 2025

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was the primary offensive play caller in today’s 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Campbell said after the game that he took over for offensive coordinator John Morton because he thought the Lions’ offense needed a spark, but that Morton remained an integral part of the offensive decision-making.

“Let’s try something a little different,” Campbell said. “I know what I want to do, I know how I want to do it. That being said, this is a collaborative effort. I was taking input from John Morton.”

Perhaps the most notable difference for the Lions’ offense today was that wide receiver Jameson Williams had his best game of the season, with six catches for 119 yards. Morton acknowledged two weeks ago that he failed to get Williams involved enough in the offense. That wasn’t a problem today, with Campbell calling the plays.