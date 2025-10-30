Lions OC John Morton: I’ve failed Jameson Williams

Lions offensive coordinator John Morton’s bye week review led him to one strong conclusion about what the offense needs over their final 10 games of the regular season.

Morton thinks they need more Jameson Williams. Williams did not have a catch in Week 7 and he has 17 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Eight of those catches and both touchdowns have come in two of the seven games the Lions have played, and Morton said on Thursday that he feels he has not done enough to put Williams in position to succeed this year.

“I looked at everything, as far as that. I’m going to do a better job with that,” Morton said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “But there has been opportunities where it just didn’t happen. It’s not like we aren’t going to try to target him. So that was the biggest thing. So I looked at everything, and I failed him. That’s what I told him. I have to do a better job with that. But it’s a two-way street. We definitely looked at that.”

The Lions are third in the league in points, so it’s not like Morton has not found the right buttons to push overall this season. Getting Williams on track will only make the Lions harder to stop, however, and we’ll see if they can get him going against the Vikings on Sunday.