Dan Campbell: Tush push is the least of my concerns as Lions prepare for Eagles

Lions head coach Dan Campbell says there are a lot of things he and his team will spend more time on than the tush push as they prepare to face the Eagles on Sunday night.

“The tush push is the least of my concerns,” Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket. “I know it’s gonna show up and it’s a good play for them, but we’ve got a lot of other things we’ve got to defend before that.”

The Lions were one of 10 NFL teams that voted not to ban the tush push when it came to a vote over the offseason and was narrowly kept legal. To change a playing rule, at least 24 teams needed to vote to ban it, and in the end 22 teams voted to ban it. But just because Campbell didn’t want it outlawed, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t recognize it might be used effectively against his team.

“There’s nothing easy about defending it. It’s hard. The good news is, they’re not hiding it. You know what’s coming,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the Lions won’t work on stopping the tush push at full speed in practice.

“You can’t really practice that per se, full speed,” Campbell said. “I’m not going to line our guys up and say we’re going to go 100 miles an hour on tush push eight times today. It’s just more about the technique, how you want to defend it, what you want to do. We’ve got some pretty good dudes that know how to play with leverage.”

And more importantly for Campbell is that the Lions keep the Eagles out of the short-yardage situations when they use the tush push.