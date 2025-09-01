Dan Campbell: We know what kind of player Micah Parsons is, we’ll have a plan

Micah Parsons is now a member of the Packers.

That’s going to change some things for Green Bay’s Week 1 opponent, Detroit.

The Lions aren’t unfamiliar with Parsons, having gone against him in 2022 and 2023. Asked about Parsons’ presence on Monday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Detroit is still coming up with its gameplan.

“I don’t know how much it’ll change necessarily yet,” Campbell said in his press conference. “I mean, we’re not even into third down, so we’ll get more into that in the next couple of days. But certainly, we’ll have our eyes on that.

“We know what kind of player he is. He’s a really good player. But we’ll have a plan.”

Parsons had a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in Dallas’ 24-6 win over Detroit in 2022. Then in 2023, Parsons recorded six tackles with two for loss and two QB hits in the Cowboys’ 20-19 victory late in the 2023 regular season.

The additions of Parsons has raised Green Bay’s odds for an NFC North title in 2025. But even after winning the last two division championships, Campbell said he’s not using that as bulletin board material — at least not yet.

“We haven’t talked about any of that. Vegas has done what again? OK. Yeah. It’s all good. To each their own,” Campbell said. “We just kind of hit a little intro to their personnel, some of the things we know we’re going to like. There will be a lot more of it tomorrow. Today is just Step 1.

“Look, they’ve got a good roster. They’ve got good coaches over there — competitive every year. This division is tough, as we’ve said. But we wouldn’t want it any other way. This is why you do it. You love this stuff, man. The competition that’s involved in it, Game 1, out at Lambeau [Field], love Lambeau, division game — the whole deal. So, we’re going to be looking forward to it.”