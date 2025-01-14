Dan Campbell: We’re in the middle of the circus and it’s time to perform

The Lions find themselves in an unfamiliar position as they head toward their playoff opener against the Commanders this week.

As the first seed in the NFC, the Lions are favorites to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history and they will have the eyes of the entire football world on them as they try to deliver the same way they have all season. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked how he thinks his team will handle the new circumstances that they find themselves in this week.

“We’ve had attention for four years here,” Campbell said at his press conference. “I mean, there’s been more stuff that’s been made out, that’s been built one way, we’ve been so good, we’ve been so bad, we’re a laughingstock, now we’re great, and it’s just been this rollercoaster of up and downs, and it’s the next week of it, you know what I mean? And so this is nothing new that we’re in right now. This is nothing new for me, for the coaches, for the players. We’re in the middle of the circus, man, and it’s about time to perform. That’s the world we’re in.”

Being the center of attention also means that the expectations are higher than they’ve been in the past and Campbell was asked about whether this season has to end with the Lombardi Trophy to be considered a success. Campbell said “everything’s about this game right now” and that all thoughts will be on Washington until there’s reason to focus on another opponent.