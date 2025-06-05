Dan Quinn: Daron Payne “jumps out differently” this offseason

Washington took defensive linemen in the first round of the draft every year from 2017-2020, but only Daron Payne remains on the roster.

Payne has been with the team since 2018, so one might think that he’s a fully-formed product on the field. Word from Commanders OTAs is a little different, however.

Payne has been so active in the team’s practices that defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. has had to tell him “let’s calm down” and head coach Dan Quinn said he sees a positive change in how the veteran defensive lineman is approaching the game this offseason.

“I walked past [Payne] today and said, ‘Man, you’ve had a remarkable offseason,’” Quinn said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “I felt that way through the drill work, through the skill [work]. You just see something that jumps out differently. . . . I felt that from him coming into this offseason, and I’ve certainly been impressed by what I’ve seen so far.”

The Commanders defense has room to improve on last year’s performance and a big year from Payne would be a big help to making that happen.