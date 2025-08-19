 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn essentially confirms the Commanders are moving on from Brian Robinson Jr.

  
Published August 18, 2025 11:45 PM

The Commanders reportedly are shopping running back Brian Robinson Jr. The report gained significant credence when Robinson didn’t play in Monday night’s preseason game against the Bengals.

After the game, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said that both he and G.M. Adam Peters spoke to Robinson on Sunday afternoon, and there are “a lot of moving parts” to the situation.

Quinn also said that he met with the team on Sunday night to explain the situation. Quinn said he always wants the players to hear things from him first.

Regardless of where the moving parts will go, the signs are clearing pointing toward the Commanders moving on.

“News like that’s always not easy,” Quinn said regarding the conversation with Robinson.

As a rookie, Robinson returned from being shot in the leg during a carjacking attempt in August to rush for 797 yards in 12 games. In 2023, he gained 733 yards in 15 games, along with 368 receiving yards. Last year, he rushed for a career-high (by two yards) 799 yards in 14 games. He added 159 receiving yards.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Robinson has a base salary of $3.4 million. If/when he’s traded, the Commanders will carry $212,000 in dead money under the 2025 salary cap.