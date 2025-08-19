Dan Quinn essentially confirms the Commanders are moving on from Brian Robinson Jr.

The Commanders reportedly are shopping running back Brian Robinson Jr. The report gained significant credence when Robinson didn’t play in Monday night’s preseason game against the Bengals.

After the game, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said that both he and G.M. Adam Peters spoke to Robinson on Sunday afternoon, and there are “a lot of moving parts” to the situation.

Quinn also said that he met with the team on Sunday night to explain the situation. Quinn said he always wants the players to hear things from him first.

Regardless of where the moving parts will go, the signs are clearing pointing toward the Commanders moving on.

“News like that’s always not easy,” Quinn said regarding the conversation with Robinson.

As a rookie, Robinson returned from being shot in the leg during a carjacking attempt in August to rush for 797 yards in 12 games. In 2023, he gained 733 yards in 15 games, along with 368 receiving yards. Last year, he rushed for a career-high (by two yards) 799 yards in 14 games. He added 159 receiving yards.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Robinson has a base salary of $3.4 million. If/when he’s traded, the Commanders will carry $212,000 in dead money under the 2025 salary cap.