Dan Quinn: I’ll coach entire team, Joe Whitt Jr. will call defensive plays for the Commanders

Dan Quinn called the defensive plays with the Cowboys the last three years, but he won’t be taking that responsibility as the new head coach of the Commanders.

While there was little need to announce that offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will be calling the offensive plays, Quinn was asked at a Monday press conference about his plan on the other side of the ball. Quinn said “the essence of a head coach is to put it all together” and that defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will handle the play-calling responsibilities.

“Joe will call the plays on defense and Kliff will call the plays on offense,” Quinn said. “I’ll certainly be there. The game management part is so critical, so I wanted to be sure the best version of me is coaching the entire team.”

Quinn said he believes he will be a better coach than he was while going 43-42 as the Falcons head coach and Whitt’s work will be a big part of making that show up on the scoreboard.