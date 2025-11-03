Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels has a left elbow injury, that’s what I know tonight

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn did not have much of an update on quarterback Jayden Daniels in his postgame press conference after Washington fell to Seattle, 38-14, on Sunday night.

Daniels departed the game midway through the fourth quarter after injuring his elbow when attempting to scramble on second-and-goal.

“The update on him is he does have a left elbow injury,” Quinn said in his postgame press conference. “I’ll update you know when I know more. But that’s what I know tonight.”

With Daniels departing the field with his left arm in an air cast from wrist to well above his elbow, the quarterback will likely be out for an extended period.

Quinn was asked if the team had given thought to not playing Daniels in that situation with a blowout midway through the fourth quarter. Quinn pointed to hindsight, but also noted that the play call where Daniels was hurt was not designed for him to extend the play.

“Obviously, I’m just gutted by it, just bummed,” Quinn said. “The one he was injured on is usually a run or a throw to the flat — it’s not a scramble. So, it wasn’t a designed read or play into that spot. If we run it 50 times, it’s either hand off or a throw 50 times.

“So, it’s a bummer, man — in a big way.”

While Daniels was able to start all 17 games as a rookie, this is already his third injury suffered this season that will cause him to miss time. Quinn was asked if the Commanders, as an organization, have to do anything different when it comes to keeping him available to play.

“I think the answer to that is we will give him the support to do that,” Quinn said. “I am certain of that — to make sure we do that in every single way. That’s calls, offense, defense — the whole way through, man. I absolutely feel that way. The hamstring injury and tonight with an elbow — yeah, it’s really important we get that part right. And we will.”

In six starts this year, Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 262 yards with two TDs.