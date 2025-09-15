Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels is day-to-day, unsure if he’ll play Sunday

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed today that quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury that might keep him out this week.

Quinn said it’s too soon to say whether Daniels can play at home against the Raiders on Sunday.

“He did have an MRI, and he’s already begun his return to play process with us. He is truly day-to-day. What does that mean for Sunday? I can’t tell you that now. I’ll have more to share on that when we get to Wednesday and practice,” Quinn said of Daniels.

Quinn said the medical staff and coaches will evaluate Daniels’ strength, movement, his ability to change direction, start and stop before determining whether he’ll play against the Raiders.

Quinn said Daniels was injured while scrambling away from Green Bay’s Micah Parsons on Thursday night.

If Daniels can’t go, Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback for the Commanders against the Raiders.