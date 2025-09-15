 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels is day-to-day, unsure if he’ll play Sunday

  
Published September 15, 2025 03:50 PM

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed today that quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury that might keep him out this week.

Quinn said it’s too soon to say whether Daniels can play at home against the Raiders on Sunday.

“He did have an MRI, and he’s already begun his return to play process with us. He is truly day-to-day. What does that mean for Sunday? I can’t tell you that now. I’ll have more to share on that when we get to Wednesday and practice,” Quinn said of Daniels.

Quinn said the medical staff and coaches will evaluate Daniels’ strength, movement, his ability to change direction, start and stop before determining whether he’ll play against the Raiders.

Quinn said Daniels was injured while scrambling away from Green Bay’s Micah Parsons on Thursday night.

If Daniels can’t go, Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback for the Commanders against the Raiders.