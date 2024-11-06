Dan Quinn on Marshon Lattimore: You had me at hello

It remains to be seen if cornerback Marshon Lattimore completes the Commanders, but head coach Dan Quinn didn’t need any convincing that adding the veteran was the right move for the team.

The Commanders sent three draft picks to New Orleans on Tuesday in order to add the four-time Pro Bowl selection to their secondary and Quinn quoted a famous football-related film when describing his reaction to the news that Lattimore was joining the team.

“I’d say ‘you had me at hello,’” Quinn said, via NBC4 Sports. “This was easy, man. To acquire a player of Shon’s caliber, the toughness, the physicality. Whether it was this month, six months from now, this is a player that you’d want to be on your team. He stands for the right stuff, he’s got an attitude to battle, we’re really pumped to have him here.”

The Commanders pass defense has played well against a string of underpowered opponents in recent weeks, but the team sees a chance to make a playoff run after a 7-2 start and upgrading at a premier position like cornerback will help them compete against the more capable teams coming their way in the future.