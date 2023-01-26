Dan Quinn staying in Dallas, won’t pursue head coaching jobs

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn plans to stay in Dallas for the 2023 season.

Quinn, who was a candidate for three different head-coaching vacancies this offseason, has informed those teams that he plans to remain in Dallas, according to multiple reports.

The Cardinals, Colts and Broncos had all shown interest in hiring Quinn as head coach. It’s unclear whether Quinn was the first choice of any of those teams, however, and he may have decided to stay in Dallas only when he got the feeling that he wasn’t going to get a head-coaching job.

The 52-year-old Quinn has spent the last two seasons as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. He previously spent six seasons as head coach of the Falcons and has also been a defensive coordinator in Seattle, as well as for the Florida Gators.