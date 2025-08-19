Dan Quinn was excited to see Deebo Samuel run, less so for Jayden Daniels

The Commanders’ starting offense didn’t play long in Monday night’s preseason game, and didn’t throw a single pass. But they still got some action from quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Washington’s sole possession for its first-string offense started with Samuel running for 19 yards and ended with Daniels scrambling up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown. Washington coach Dan Quinn said after the game that he was glad to see Samuel’s running ability on display, but less enthused about Daniels taking off and running in a preseason game.

“I was excited to see Deebo run,” Quinn said. “I’ve been on the other side of that and know what that movie looks like, so that was cool to see.”

But Quinn was asked after the game if he would tell Daniels that running the ball in the preseason isn’t necessary, and Quinn indicated he had already done so.

“You think those conversations haven’t already been told?” Quinn said with a laugh. “It is part of who he is, but it is one of the things we’ve worked on, to say when do you take your shots and when do you go. There will be more of that, at times I’ll say less of that.”

It was an impressive run from Daniels for the touchdown, but one that saw him take contact from a defender before scoring. In the regular season, that’s part of what makes Daniels special. In the preseason, Quinn probably would have preferred to see Daniels slide around the 5-yard line.