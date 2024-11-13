Dan Quinn: We have to see “the speed part” from Marshon Lattimore for him to play

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore missed practice again on Tuesday with the hamstring injury that kept him out of playing for the Commanders in last Sunday’s game against the Steelers as well as his final game as a member of the Saints in Week Nine.

With a Thursday game against the Eagles on deck for Washington, it seems like a third straight week on the sideline is in Lattimore’s future. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn didn’t confirm that in a Tuesday press conference, but he did answer a question about what the team needs to see in order to put Lattimore on the field.

Quinn said cornerback is “one position that can be easier from a learning standpoint,” so it’s just a matter of showing that he’s up to the job physically.

“With him, really, it’s the speed part that we have to see to make sure he can really do his thing,” Quinn said, via a transcript from the team. “But this is a bright guy. He’s played a lot of football and so the ability transfer over that technique is now called this, that call is now this. He was able to pick up on that quickly.”

Playing on Thursday gives Lattimore a little more time to heal up before Week 12 and that might make it the most realistic date for his debut.