 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

D’Andre Swift 22-yard touchdown ties Bears-49ers at 35-35

  
Published December 28, 2025 10:51 PM

There’s been a little history made on Sunday night.

D’Andre Swift scored on a 22-yard run to open the fourth quarter, tying the score at 35-35 with 14:54 left in regulation.

As noted by the NBC broadcast, it’s the first time in the regular season a game has been tied at 7-7, 14-14, 21-21, 28-28, and 35-35. It’s happened once before in the postseason.

Quarterback Caleb Williams kept the drive going with a 27-yard pass to Luther Burden on third-and-8. Then he hit Colston Loveland for a 9-yard gain on fourth-and-5 to close the third quarter.

Swift went up the middle for his second rushing touchdown of the night to tie things up at 35-all.

So far, Williams is 15-of-23 for 224 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

On the injury front, Bears linebacker Noah Sewell is out with an ankle injury.