D’Andre Swift 22-yard touchdown ties Bears-49ers at 35-35

There’s been a little history made on Sunday night.

D’Andre Swift scored on a 22-yard run to open the fourth quarter, tying the score at 35-35 with 14:54 left in regulation.

As noted by the NBC broadcast, it’s the first time in the regular season a game has been tied at 7-7, 14-14, 21-21, 28-28, and 35-35. It’s happened once before in the postseason.

Quarterback Caleb Williams kept the drive going with a 27-yard pass to Luther Burden on third-and-8. Then he hit Colston Loveland for a 9-yard gain on fourth-and-5 to close the third quarter.

Swift went up the middle for his second rushing touchdown of the night to tie things up at 35-all.

So far, Williams is 15-of-23 for 224 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

On the injury front, Bears linebacker Noah Sewell is out with an ankle injury.